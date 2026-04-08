The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will offer a Landlord and Property Manager Training on Wednesday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street. Lunch will be provided. The registration fee is $50, with a group discount available. Please register by April 24, 2026.

The training will cover topics including tenant and landlord rights and responsibilities, the Fair Housing Act, Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals (ESAs), the City’s Section 8 program, record-keeping, the Sioux City Housing Maintenance Code, and strategies for maintaining positive tenant relations.

The goal of this workshop is to enhance the skills of landlords and property managers while providing an opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

To register, contact the Human Rights Commission at 712-279-6985.