Nominations Open for the 2026 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award in Iowa

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is reminding Iowans to submit their nominations for the 2026 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award, which honors Iowans aged 25 or younger who have made meaningful contributions to their communities and demonstrated a strong commitment to civic engagement, service, and leadership. Nominations will be accepted through April 30, 2026.

This marks the fifth year Iowa will participate in recognizing outstanding young leaders through the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award. The award was created by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in 2021 to celebrate the legacy of Congressman John Lewis and his lifelong dedication to advancing civil rights and protecting the right to vote. Each year, states may recognize up to two youth leaders or organizations, who are honored during a national presentation at the NASS winter conference.

“Every year, the nomination process reveals incredible examples of young Iowans who are making an impact far beyond their age,” said Secretary Pate. “This year, we were once again blown away by the leadership, creativity, and civic spirit displayed. These young leaders deserve to be celebrated, and this award provides an important opportunity to share their accomplishments.”

Iowans are encouraged to nominate a young leader who is making a positive impact in their community before the April 30 deadline. The nomination form is available at sos.iowa.gov/students/john- lewis-youth-leadership-award.