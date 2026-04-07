Musketeers To Host 1st Round of USHL Playoffs

The Sioux City Musketeers have claimed the 3rd seed in the United States Hockey League Western Conference.

This means the Musketeers will face off with the Tri-City Storm in a best of three series beginning on Friday, April 11th at 7:05 pm.

All three games of the series if needed, will be played at the IBP Ice Center in Sioux City Iowa.

Only standing room was available as of Tuesday morning.

The team has partnered with Brandon Dicks Farm Bureau Financial Services to give away cowbells to all in attendance on Friday night for game one.

file photo