Mitchell Joins Floyd Valley Foundation

Floyd Valley Healthcare CEO Dustin Wright announced that Brianne Mitchell began her position of Foundation Manager this week. She will assist with all donations to Floyd Valley Foundation including planned giving and estate planning in addition to fundraising events, Auxiliary and volunteers.

Brianne brings excellent people and organizational skills to Floyd Valley Healthcare. She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Wayne State College in Wayne, NE. She has volunteered with multiple non-profits including Sleep Heavenly Peace, Pheasants Forever and the Gehlen Ball.

Brianne grew up in Le Mars, attending Gehlen and graduating from Le Mars Community High School.

She has held various positions in Le Mars, most recently Schuster Company. She and her husband Eric live in Oyens and have 2 girls, Olivia and Sydney. In her spare time, Brianne enjoys working with her favorite non-profits, reading and spending time with family in the great outdoors.

Wright states, “I, along with the Foundation Board, am excited to have Brianne join the Floyd Valley family. Growing up in Le Mars, Brianne has a vast network of resources and she looks forward to getting out and meeting members in our communities. Brianne and I urge people to stop by and see her in her office near Administration, give her a call at (712) 546-3348 or email her at brianne.mitchell@floydvalley. org.”