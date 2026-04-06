Sparklight Opens Spring 2026 Charitable Giving Fund Applications

Sparklight, a leading high-speed internet provider, is now accepting applications for its Spring 2026 Charitable Giving Fund. Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations in Sparklight’s 24-state service areas are invited to apply for funding from April 1‒30.

Each year, Sparklight awards $250,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations working to strengthen the communities they serve. Funding supports initiatives in three key areas where the need is significant and the impact is lasting:

Education and Digital Literacy

Hunger Relief and Food Insecurity

Community Development

“Local nonprofits are the backbone of strong communities — meeting pressing needs, creating meaningful opportunities and making a lasting difference every day,” said Jim Holanda, Sparklight CEO. “Through our Charitable Giving Fund, we’re proud to support their work and help extend their impact in the communities we serve.”

Since the Fund’s inception in 2020, Sparklight has awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to more than 275 nonprofits. These investments have supported initiatives in digital literacy, hunger relief, child and senior advocacy, housing and broader community programs.

For additional information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund or to apply for a grant, please visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving. To learn more about Sparklight internet and mobile services, visit www.sparklight.com/internet.