Residential Recycling Free at the Citizen’s Convenience Center

The City of Sioux City Environmental Services Division reminds residents that recycling is available and free of charge at the Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC), located at 5800 28th Street.

Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Accepted Recyclable Materials (No Fee)

Plastics

Cardboard

Aluminum

Paper Products

Glass (must be kept separate and placed in the designated area)

Residents are reminded not to place plastic grocery bags in the recycling. These bags cannot be processed at the CCC but may be returned to participating grocery stores for proper recycling.

For more information on residential garbage and recycling services, visit www.sioux-city.org/environmentalservices.