The Gospel Mission Event – Lunch & Learn

Sioux City, IA — The Gospel Mission will host a Lunch & Learn event on Friday, April 24, 2026 at noon. This is a free event, but there are only 25 seats available, so register by April 17, 2026, to save your spot.

Join us for a one-hour Lunch & Learn at The Gospel Mission. This event is designed for anyone in the Siouxland community—individuals, church partners, local businesses, volunteers, and supporters—who want to learn more about what we do and how we serve those in need every single day.

Guests will enjoy a complimentary lunch while hearing about our ministry, programs, and impact. We’ll also share opportunities to get involved and answer any questions you may have about our work.

We look forward to welcoming you and giving you a closer look at how lives are being changed through Christ-centered compassion and care.