Sioux City Announces Appointment of New City Manager

The City of Sioux City has announced its intention to appoint Interim City Manager Michael Collett as the next city manager. The City Council will vote on the appointment during the Monday, April 6, 2026, Council meeting. Following the appointment, Interim Assistant City Manager and City Finance Director Teresa Fitch will assume the role of assistant city manager and retain her role as finance director.

Collett has been with the City since 2007 and has served as assistant city manager since 2014. He currently serves as the director for administrative services, Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field, and transit departments. The City will begin seeking new leadership for these departments in the coming months.

“Mike has always led with integrity and a strong commitment to serving our community,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. “His extensive knowledge of City operations and his steady, collaborative approach make him the right person to serve as city manager.”

Collett was appointed interim city manager on April 7, 2025, following the retirement of Bob Padmore. The City then contracted with MGT Impact Solutions to conduct a national search for a new city manager. Although a finalist was selected, the candidate declined the position in August 2025. City Council then confirmed that Collett would continue serving as interim city manager through the Fiscal Year 2027 budget process.

Upon Council approval, Collett will assume his new role on April 6, 2026.