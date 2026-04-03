The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our first-ever Siouxland Workforce Signing Day, taking place on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Tyson Events Center. For this inaugural event, we have partnered with Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, Dakota Valley School District, Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District, Sioux City Career Academy, Sioux City Community School District, Siouxland Christian School, and the South Sioux City Community School District, to identify graduating seniors who have chosen to enter the workforce or serve in the military rather than pursue a post-secondary education. However, if your company has identified a graduating senior you plan to hire following graduation, please email Laura Hartman and we will make sure they are included in this special event.

This event was created to celebrate students who are entering the workforce after graduation and give them their own moment of recognition. It also provides an opportunity to highlight our Chamber members who are investing in and retaining young talent right here in Siouxland.

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Tyson Events Center

401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA 51101

The program will include a brief welcome, keynote speaker, and a signing ceremony recognizing these students as they begin their professional careers. A reception with refreshments will follow, and parents, teachers, and friends are all invited to attend.

If a school identifies a student who will be joining your company, we will follow up with additional details. Each participating company will have its own table and the opportunity to display signage or a step-and-repeat backdrop if desired. We also encourage employers to consider bringing a welcome bag or company swag to help celebrate their newest team members.