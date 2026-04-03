Appeals court rules against Walmart a second time in Marshalltown assessment

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied Walmart for a second time in the appeal of the property tax assessment for its Marshalltown store.

Walmart contested the Marshall County Assessor’s 2023 appraised value of $13,323,780 for its Marshalltown store. Walmart’s expert said the assessment should be about five million dollars less at $8,332,680.

Walmart says the county evaluation was not proper because it was based on the building being leased and not owner-occupied. The Court of Appeals ruled in February the methods the county expert used in the appraisal were more credible than Walmart’s appraiser.

The court agreed to a re-hearing focusing on the evaluation method, and found once again in favor of the county.