Northwest Iowa Community College – 60th Anniversary Chamber Coffee

Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) is proud to celebrate 60 years of service, students, and excellence. The milestone marks six decades of impact across Northwest Iowa, shaped by the people, partnerships, and opportunities that continue to define the College today.

The community is invited to join NCC for a special Chamber Coffee on Monday, April 27, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in the Lifelong Learning and Recreation Center (LLRC), with comments beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event will serve as a time to celebrate NCC’s 60th birthday, reflect on its history, and look ahead to the future. Retirees have also been invited back to campus to be part of the celebration, honoring the many individuals who have shaped NCC over the years.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with NCC athletics—one of the College’s newest areas of growth. The event will feature the Athletic Director, head coaches, assistant coaches, and student-athletes representing coed sports shooting, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball, with the opportunity to learn more about the men’s golf program launching in fall 2026.

As part of the celebration, NCC invites alumni, retirees, employees, students, and community members to share their NCC stories—through memories, photos, reflections, or short video messages.

This fall, The Connection magazine will publish a special 60th anniversary edition dedicated to NCC’s journey, featuring multimedia storytelling and alumni voices from each decade.

Submissions can be shared at: https://nwicc.edu/ncc60/ and may be featured as part of the anniversary celebration and the Fall issue of The Connections. Video greetings are welcome—simple, joyful, and heartfelt.

NCC looks forward to celebrating this milestone alongside the community it serves—honoring where it has been and looking ahead to the future, boldly serving others. Sixty years of service. Sixty years of students. Sixty years of excellence.