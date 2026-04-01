Extension Resources Available for Farmers Affected by Woodbury County Wildfire

Sioux City, Iowa — Following the recent wildfire in Woodbury County, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is sharing timely resources to help farmers and landowners assess potential impacts to crop fields and make informed decisions ahead of the upcoming planting season.

Wildfires can raise important questions related to crop residue, soil conditions, and fertilizer management. Extension specialists emphasize that each situation is unique, and recommended next steps may vary depending on field conditions and management practices prior to the fire.

Two Extension articles are available to help producers better understand potential impacts and considerations:

“These resources walk through common questions we receive after field fires, including residue loss, soil impacts, and fertilizer considerations,” said Leah Ten Napel, Extension Field Agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Producers who have specific concerns are encouraged to reach out directly to discuss their individual situation.”