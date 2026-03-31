Musketeers To Host 1st Round Of Playoffs At IBP Ice Center

Sioux City Musketeers announced that their first round matchup of the 2026 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs will be hosted at the IBP Ice Center.

The first round will consist of a best of three game series and held in consecutive days.

Game One: Friday, April 10th @ 7:05 pm

Game Two: Saturday, April 11th @ 6:05 pm

Game Three: Sunday, April 12th @ 5:05 pm. *If necessary*

The Musketeers do not yet know which opponent they will face in the first round.

Tickets for the playoffs will go on sale on Thursday, April 2nd beginning at 10 am with 2025-26 Musketeers season ticket holders getting the first priority.

Any remaining tickets for the general public will go on sale on Monday, April 6th beginning at 10 am. Tickets for these three games at the IBP Ice Center will be $30.

There are only 860 tickets available to sell at the IBP Ice Center. 500 of those will be actual seats while the remaining 360 will be standing room only.

Any home games for the Musketeers in the following rounds of the postseason will be played at the Tyson Events Center.

Sioux City wraps up their regular season this weekend with a trip to Omaha on Friday before facing Des Moines on Saturday.