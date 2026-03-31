ISU Extension and Outreach Week Webinar Series Helps Farmers Manage Digital Farming Risks

Ames, Iowa – As digital tools become essential to modern agriculture, Iowa farmers face growing risks from both cyber threats and extreme weather events. To help producers strengthen their digital resilience, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a three‑part webinar series, Digital Farming Systems Risk Awareness and Management , April 7–9, during ISU Extension and Outreach Week.

Digital agriculture continues to expand rapidly across the state. According to the USDA’s 2025 data , 72% of Iowa farms use a computer, 84% use a smartphone, and 42% rely on precision agriculture technologies. Farmers are also conducting more business online, with 45% purchasing inputs and 38% marketing products online.

“Cybercrimes and weather disasters can be equally devastating to Iowa’s digital infrastructure,” said Ryan Drollette, farm management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Helping farmers prevent losses and recover quickly when incidents occur is now a core part of risk management.”

All webinar sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. CDT.

Tuesday, April 7: Weather Disasters Impact on Digital Farming Systems

Wednesday, April 8: Cyber Threats Impact on Digital Farming Systems

Thursday, April 9: Managing Weather and Cyber Risks in Digital Farming Systems

Farmers, agricultural professionals and industry stakeholders are invited to attend any or all sessions. Participants interested in attending must register online

Additional in-person workshop

Participants are also encouraged to attend an upcoming in-person Digital Farming Systems and Crisis Management workshop in Ames on Aug. 24.

The one-day workshop will highlight the digital technology used on Iowa farms and how weather disasters or cybercrimes can cause serious disruptions. Producers will learn about digital risk management and preparedness strategies that can significantly reduce losses in an emergency.