Explorers To Go Cashless In 2026 Season

The Sioux City Explorers announced that Lewis and Clark Park is going cashless for the 2026 season for purchases during Explorers games.

Beginning opening night, X’s fans attending games in person can now pay quickly and safely using debit or credit cards to make concessions, merchandise and ticket purchases.

Fans enjoying X’s baseball will have no need to carry cash or a checkbook—their tickets, food, and merchandise are all just a tap away using Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit or debit cards.

Ballpark patrons will enjoy Explorers games in 2026 with a faster, easier, and more convenient experience during this American Association baseball season.

The Explorers organization knows this is a big change, but it’s a step forward to keep up with the times, and it’s something the Explorers have been planning for a while.

The Explorers truly appreciate our fans’ patience and understanding as we try this new approach for the first time.

Thank you for helping us make this upcoming season smooth, fun, and enjoyable for everyone!

The Explorers are set to open their 33rd season in Siouxland on the road on Friday night, May 15, against the Chicago Dogs.

The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22, against the Lincoln Saltdogs.