2026 Friends of the Sioux City Public Library Book Sale

The 2026 Book Lovers’ Book Sale, organized by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library, opens Thursday, April 23 at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday, May 2.

The book sale will be held at 4400 Sergeant Road, the former Chuck-E-Cheese/Maude’s location at the Southern Hills Mall. Shoppers can look forward to thousands of books, picture books, DVDs, CDs, and vinyl records. Books for sale range from new and old, popular and rare, to various genres, and for all ages. Hardcover books, DVDs and recordings will be available for $4, paperbacks for $2, and children’s picture books for $1.

“The Friends of the Library Book Sale raises money for projects that many Siouxlanders are familiar with, like the annual children’s Summer Reading Program. Funds have also contributed to programming for adults: Sioux City Reads, Adult Summer Reading, and the Library’s Open Book Club,” said Brendan Todt, president of the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library board. “Friends contributions have also allowed the library to update equipment for in-person and digital outreach programs because the library is a lot more than a repository for books.”

Follow the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library Facebook page for sale updates on half-price and bag and box days!

Book Sale Dates and Times:

Thursday, April 23 – Opening Night ($5 Donation for ages 12+)

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, April 24

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 26

Noon – 6 p.m.

Monday, April 27 – Friday, May 1

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Free Day

10 a.m. – ??? Doors close at 6 p.m. or when books are gone!