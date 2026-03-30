UNI men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson announces departure

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Ben Jacobson, the winningest coach in the history of the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball program announced on Monday his departure from the Panther program to accept another head coaching position.

Jacobson, the dean of Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) head coaches, has led Northern Iowa for the past 20 seasons as head coach, as well as five additional seasons as an assistant and associate head coach. In his over two decades with the Panthers, Jacobson has amassed 397 career victories as head coach, including 220 wins in league play, four regular season conference championships, five MVC Tournament titles and five NCAA Tournament appearances.

“I am beyond thankful for the past 25 years at the University of Northern Iowa and all we have accomplished,” Jacobson said. “UNI has been and always will be a special place for me and my whole family. I’m grateful for the support from our community, campus and student body, and am proud of all the players for the championships and special moments we’ve created as they helped make Northern Iowa such an amazing place. For everything we’ve done in the past two decades, thank you Panther Nation! It’s been an awesome journey!”

UNI Director of Athletics Dr. Megan Franklin indicated that a search is underway. Neither Franklin nor the university will comment on the search process until a successor to Jacobson has agreed to terms.

Jacobson will address the media at today’s UNI head coaches press conference at noon CT inside the McLeod Center’s Alumni Suite.

“Coach Jacobson impacted the UNI men’s basketball program for 25 years,” said Franklin. “In the 125 seasons of Panther men’s basketball, his leadership era will likely be reflected on as the most successful stretch in program history. His leadership meant that young men were able to pursue their goals on and off the court resulting in graduations and championships. Coach Jacobson continued to field championship teams in the NIL-era with relationships and player development at the center of the student-athlete experience.

“The thread across the years was the family that Coach stewarded among the team and alumni,” Franklin added. “If you ask alumni one word that describes their collegiate experience, they would choose ‘family.’ They know they matter to Coach and to UNI. We will celebrate Coach Jacobson’s legacy today and in the years to come.”

“Coach Jacobson is one the legends in the legacy of Panther men’s basketball,” said UNI President Mark Nook. “His accomplishments on the court speak for themselves, but I have always been equally impressed by his team’s accomplishments and reputation away from the court. Ben builds young men of character who come together to form a family at the University of Northern Iowa. Ben and his family will be greatly missed in the Cedar Valley. We all wish them the very best and are excited to see where this next adventure leads them.”

During Jacobson’s tenure, UNI players earned 33 All-MVC Team selections, including four Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year award winners. A five-time MVC Coach of the Year, Jacobson’s Panthers have also amassed 41 MVC Scholar-Athlete Team honorees, ten national postseason wins, nine victories against AP nationally and two wins over AP top-ranked challengers. Twenty-three former Panthers have also gone on to play in the professional ranks under Jacobson.

The Mayville, North Dakota native was a four-year letterwinner at the University of North Dakota, helping his team to a pair of conference championships, two NCAA Division II regional tournaments and finished his career as UND’s all-time leader in assists. After seven seasons in various coaching positions at North Dakota, Jacobson spent one season at North Dakota State before joining Greg McDermott’s staff at UNI in 2001. He was named Associate Head Coach ahead of the 2005-06 season before being named the program’s 13th head coach in 2006.