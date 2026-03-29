Violins of Hope to Honor History Through Music in Sioux City

“Violins of Hope,” a series of programs featuring restored violins and stories from the Holocaust,

will be offered in Sioux City Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23 as part of Tolerance Week — offering audiences a unique opportunity to hear accounts of resilience and survival from

the Holocaust.

All events are offered at no charge.

Event Schedule

Wednesday, April 22, Orpheum Theatre

9:30 a.m. – Violins of Hope: A Morning of Music, History, and Reflection

Nearly 2,000 area 8th grade students will attend a special program at the Orpheum Theatre. The event will feature stories of resilience and remembrance, reflections by special guests, and performances by symphony string musicians.

7:30 p.m. – Violins of Hope Concert, Orpheum Theatre

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Ryan Haskins, will present a strings concert at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre. Musicians will perform with historic instruments that represent stories of courage and survival. The program will also include members of the Sioux City Youth Symphony and showcase archival art created by children of the Theresienstadt concentration camp during World War II. This event is free and open to the public.



Thursday, April 23

6:30 p.m. – Chamber Performance at the Holocaust Rails Exhibit

Chamber musicians will perform selections from Violins of Hope at the Holocaust Rails Exhibit, surrounded by artifacts and images of the Holocaust. The exhibit is located in the roundhouse of the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

As part of the Sioux City Violins of Hope residency, area schools have been offered classroom sessions with Sioux City Symphony Orchestra musicians. These outreach classes will focus on the history of violins during the Holocaust and the stories of those who played them.

In addition to the concerts and school outreach, the Sioux City Public Library will post a display of books related to the Holocaust at its downtown library.

Violins of Hope is an international cultural initiative featuring a collection of violins owned and played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust. Many of these instruments survived ghettos, camps, and hiding, and now serve as living witnesses to history. Master violin makers Amnon and Avshalom Weinstein have painstakingly restored these violins, returning them to concert stages and educational settings so their stories can continue to be told.

“This is a historic opportunity for Iowa,” said Lou Ann Lindblade, director of the Tolerance Alliance. “Bringing Violins of Hope to multiple communities across the state allows us to reach diverse audiences and create meaningful connections. This residency is about remembrance, education, and hope. It is also about ensuring these stories are shared widely and thoughtfully so their lessons endure.”

“The fact that these instruments are still with us and can be heard today is extraordinary, said Ryan Haskins, Music Director of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra. They embody real history, real lives, and real voices, reminding us of what was lost and what has endured.

“Hearing them played live creates a powerful experience that is hard to describe. It fosters a deep sense of connection, not only to the past but also to one another. In a time when division and misunderstanding seem increasingly prevalent, this kind of shared experience is exactly what we need. This project offers a rare opportunity to be in the same room with these instruments and to hear their stories firsthand.”

This initiative has been made possible through a partnership with the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, the Jewish Federation of Des Moines, and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

Events are funded by The Tolerance Alliance of Sioux City, the Gilchrist Foundation, Humanities Iowa, Kind World Foundation and other major donors.

For more information, contact Lou Ann Lindblade at 712-255-6090.

Statewide event details are available at violinsofhopeiowa.com.