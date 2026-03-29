Sioux City Public Library Seed Community Swap

Kickstart your garden with a visit to the Sioux City Public Library. Stop by the Aalfs Downtown Library at 529 Pierce Street on Saturday, April 11 from 1-3 p.m. for a seed swap. All ages are welcome!

The library is giving away free packets of flower seeds (up to 15 per visitor*) to help our community bloom! Have extra seeds from last season? Bring them along! We welcome donations to share with your fellow gardeners and neighbors. Please ensure all seeds are dry, labeled, and packaged for others to take.

While you’re here, browse the Library’s latest books on gardening, landscaping, and plant care. A selection of these books will be available on display or ask our friendly staff to help you find your subject of choice.

All Library events are free. Downtown parking is free on weekends and after 5 p.m. during the week.

* While supplies last, limited supplies of each type of flower seed. Flower seeds were donated by Walmart.