Food Truck Battle Royale Returns for Fourth Year at Jefferson Beer Supply

Jefferson, SD – The Fourth Annual Food Truck Battle Royale will take place at Jefferson BeerSupply on April 25, 2026 from 1:00 to 6:00 pm where four local food trucks will compete in a culinary smackdown. Come hungry, try food from each truck and cast your vote for your favorite.

Popular vote will decide who takes home the custom championship belt!

Kai Thai Asian Cuisine, the two-time defending champ, will be back in the ring serving up fresh pad thai, spring rolls —and a warning: “If it’s not spicy, it’s not good.” Known for serving some of the spiciest food in Siouxland, Kai Thai brings bold, unapologetic heat backed by serious technique. Their drunken noodles are a local favorite, loaded with wok-fired flavor and just the right amount of char. Handcrafted appetizers are made fresh daily, including their standout fresh spring rolls stuffed with seasoned pork. Don’t miss the Laotian beef jerky—flash-fried beef

served with sticky rice and a punchy, spicy lemongrass sauce that keeps people coming back. Whether you play it safe or push your limits on their spice scale, Kai Thai delivers intensity in every bite.

This year’s challengers are Antojitos Doña Carmen: Antojitos means “snacks” and Chef Carmen, local to Sioux City, takes

them to a whole new level. Inspired by the food of Michoacan and Guanajuato regions of Mexican, Carmen’s family has been cooking these recipes for three generations. Handmade

flash fried gorditas from fresh masa stuffed with slow cooked meats. Or another speciality, pambazos, a Mexican sandwich unlike any we have had before. Fresh pambazo bread

stuffed with potatoes and sausage, then dipped in guajillo tomato chili sauce with cheese and plenty of toppings. Fried Quesadillas that are not your regular quesadillas! Fresh corn tortillas, 3 kinds of cheese, your choice of chicken or steak – all deep fried to crispy

perfection with crema and from scratch salsa roja. Their steak nacho fries could feed a whole family. Definitely bringing a fresh take to the Siouxland Mexican food scene.

The Duck & Cat: Chef Dana Christensen of Vermillion brings Danish street food to Siouxland—simple ingredients, done exceptionally well, with flavors that are both comforting and unexpected. Their signature Danish-style hot dogs, Rød Pølse, are a must-try: a bright red sausage served in a soft bun and loaded with a mix of crunchy fried onions, fresh onions, pickles, and a balance of sweet, tangy, and savory sauces that hit all at once. It’s a completely different hot dog experience—layered, textured, and packed with flavor. Other menu standouts include Frikadeller, traditional Danish pan-fried meatballs with a rich,

savory bite, and brown butter onion meatballs that lean even deeper into that caramelized, comforting flavor. And for something on the sweeter side, Æbleskivers—Danish pancake

balls—are golden, fluffy, and just the right amount of indulgent. It’s street food with a Scandinavian twist that brings something totally unique to the competition.

Fat Kid Filly’s: Serving up award-winning cheesesteak-style sandwiches from their Sioux Falls base, Fat Kid Filly’s is all about big flavor and good times. Think thin-sliced steak piled high on a

soft roll, grilled to order with melty cheese and classic toppings—hot, savory, and just the right amount of messy. They’re also slinging smash burgers with crispy, caramelized edges and

plenty of gooey cheese, plus golden fried cheese curds that are made for sharing (or not). Pairs perfectly with fresh beer!

This year tips and proceeds from the event will benefit the Siouxland Soup Kitchen who serve over 3,000 meals each month and rely on the generosity of the local community.

“I think the Siouxland food truck scene is super slept on. It’s way more diverse than people realize, with incredible food from all over the world being made right here. We’re lucky to have it,

and I’m really grateful to work with these families and chefs. The Battle Royale is a chance to showcase that and let the community experience it all in one place,” says Jefferson Beer Supply

owner Nicki Werner. “I would encourage everyone to try something new and look for the more obscure items on the menu- they are often less daunting than you might think.”

Jefferson Beer Supply is a community-focused, family and pet friendly craft brewery located just 15 minutes north of Sioux City at 202 Main Street in Jefferson, SD. They offer 21 rotating taps of

craft beer, hard cider, sparkling mead and wine. For non-drinkers they have craft soda, non-alcoholic beer and cocktails, kombucha and more.

For more information, visit Jefferson Beer Supply on Facebook or jeffersonbeersupply.com.