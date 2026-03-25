Citizen’s Consumer Water Quality Report for 2025

The City of Sioux City’s 2025 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) is now available electronically. This annual report, required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is a report card to customers that reflects the quality of the City’s water treatment and supply system. The information in the report shows that the City produces water for customers by providing the best water possible.

Once again, the EPA is allowing water systems to provide the CCR online rather than mailing the report to all water customers.

View the 2025 City of Sioux City Water Report

To request a copy by mail, contact the Water Treatment Plant at 712-279-6156.