Sparklight Supports Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Sioux City

Beyond providing fast, fiber-fueled internet and affordable mobile phone service, Sparklight is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves.

Sparklight recently supported the Sioux City chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace by donating DeWalt battery packs to power the tools volunteers use to build bed frames for local children in need. The team also delivered a gift basket to recognize the organization’s impact in the Siouxland community.

With chapters nationwide, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that builds hand-made beds for children who do not have one of their own. Sparklight has previously volunteered at bed-build events in Jackson County, Mississippi, and Boise, Idaho, and has also supported the organization with a $5,000 grant through the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund.

Sparklight has a long history of supporting the communities it serves through donations of time, resources and grants to programs focused on children, food banks, animal shelters, senior and family services, and community beautification, among others.

To learn more about Sparklight, visit www.sparklight.com.

Customers can learn more about Sparklight Mobile by visiting www.sparklight.com/mobile. For a limited time, eligible new and existing customers can receive one unlimited mobile line at no cost for 12 months. A one-time SIM activation fee and taxes may apply.