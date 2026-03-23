Sparklight Partners with iHeart Media for Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Sioux City

Sparklight, Sioux City’s hometown internet provider, is proud to once again partner with iHeart Media as the lead sponsor of the annual KG95 Easter Egg Hunt, taking place Saturday, March 28, at 10 a.m. at Grandview Park.

A community tradition for more than 30 years, the free event is the largest Easter egg hunt in Sioux City, drawing hundreds of families from across the area. This year’s hunt will feature more than 15,000 eggs, which are typically gathered in minutes by participating children.

In addition to the egg hunt, families can visit the Sparklight tent for free photos with the Easter Bunny.

“Events like the KG95 Easter Egg Hunt are a wonderful example of what makes Sioux City such a special place to live,” said Karl Pauling, Sparklight Regional Marketing Director, North Central. “We’re proud to partner with iHeart Media to support a tradition that has brought residents together for decades.”

KG95 expressed appreciation for Sparklight’s support.

“The community looks forward to this event every year,” said Rob Powers, KG95 on-air personality and event emcee. “Sparklight has been an incredible partner in helping us continue this tradition. With Sparklight’s support, we’re able to make this a memorable day once again for families across Siouxland.”

Attendees are invited to stop by the Sparklight booth to meet the local team and learn more about Sparklight’s fiber-fueled internet, intelligent Wi-Fi powered by eero®, and Sparklight Mobile — a new mobile phone service available exclusively to Sparklight internet customers. With plans starting at just $15 per month — and a limited-time offer of one line free for 12 months — Sparklight Mobile offers an affordable way for customers to bundle services and stay connected on the go.

To learn more about Sparklight’s high-speed internet and mobile phone services, please visit www.sparklight.com and www.business.sparklight.com, and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.