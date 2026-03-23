Northwest Iowa Community College Offering Industrial Maintenance Electrical Certificate Program May 7–September 1

Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) is offering an Industrial Maintenance Electrical certificate program from May 7 through September 1, 2026, on the NCC campus in Sheldon.

Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The program is designed to provide participants with the foundational knowledge and hands-on skills needed to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot industrial electrical systems used in a variety of industry settings. Upon completion, participants will earn a locally recognized NCC completion certificate.

Instruction will include AC/DC electrical basics, electric relay controls, electric motor controls, and programmable logic controllers (PLCs). Students will work with modern equipment to practice real-world applications and troubleshooting techniques.

Industrial Maintenance Technicians are employed across manufacturing, bioprocessing, and packaging industries. Wages for these positions typically range from $23 to $25 per hour.

Tuition for the program is $4,000. However, most Iowa-based students may qualify for free tuition through available funding programs. Individuals interested in registering or learning more about tuition assistance options are encouraged to contact: Brooke Wiersma, Coordinator of Continuing Education, 712-324-5061 or 800-352-4907 ext. 378, or email her at bwiersma@nwicc.edu. Or visit https://nwicc.edu/industrial-maintenance for more information.