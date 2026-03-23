Free Swim Pass Funding Secured

The Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce, due to community support, the Free Swim Pass and Learn to Swim programs will be offered to eligible low-income residents.

The Department previously announced the two programs had been discontinued due to changes in federal funding assistant requirements. However, through the launch of a recent sponsorship initiative, sufficient funding has now been secured to continue these valuable services to residents for the upcoming pool season.

To qualify for the Free Swim Pass and Free Learn to Swim programs, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be a current resident of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Parent or Guardian must sign-up in person at the Parks and Recreation Admin Office located at 550 Expo Center Drive.

Must provide a current Notice of Decision letter from the Department of Human Services as proof of eligibility.

The letter must have been issued within the past six months and include the applicant’s current address and all qualifying members of the household.

The Free Swim passes will be available after April 13, 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis to residents that meet the eligibility requirements, while they last. Limit one booklet of passes per household.

Registration for the Learn to Swim program will open April 13, 2026, for all residents. Learn to Swim is available for youth ages 5-14. Eligibility requirements apply to register for free Learn to Swim lessons. For additional details regarding swimming lesson dates and times, please visit our website or contact the Parks and Recreation office at 712-279-6126, ext.1.

The Parks and Recreation Department also offers a 20% discount card for eligible households. This discount applies to swim passes, pool admission, tubing admission, ice skating admission, and program fees (excludes facility rentals).