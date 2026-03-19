Local Sioux City Author Releases Military Memoir Highlighting Early Iraq War Experiences

Sioux City, IA — Jeff Harstad, a Sioux City native and U.S. Army veteran, has released his new book, Mirage in the Sand: Reflections of a Grunt in the Early Days of GWOT. The memoir offers a firsthand account of life as an infantryman during the early stages of the Global War on Terrorism and the Iraq War, providing readers with an unfiltered look at combat, leadership, and the lasting effects of war.



Through a combination of personal narrative, reflection, and historical context, Harstad shares stories from his deployment while also examining the broader realities faced by soldiers during the Global War on Terror. The book aims to give readers a deeper understanding of military service beyond the headlines.



Since its release, Mirage in the Sand has gained strong support within the Siouxland community and is now available locally at Sioux City Gifts, Book People, and the Sioux City Public Museum, as well as online through Amazon. The book recently reached Amazon’s Top New Release Bestseller status.



As a local author and veteran, Harstad hopes the book resonates not only with fellow service members and their families, but also with anyone interested in understanding the human side of modern warfare.

