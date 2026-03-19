Iowa Tourism Organizations, Individuals Receive Awards at 2026 Conference

Altoona, IA — The Iowa Tourism Office presented 17 awards recognizing excellence in the tourism industry during the 2026 Iowa Tourism Conference at Prairie Meadows in Altoona today.

“The Iowa Tourism Awards celebrate the creativity, collaboration and strategic thinking that continue to elevate Iowa as a tourism destination,” said Amy Zeigler, state tourism manager. “This year’s recipients represent the very best of our industry — finding innovative ways to tell Iowa’s story, drive visitation and deliver meaningful results for their communities. Their work not only strengthens our visitor economy, but also creates places Iowans are proud to call home.”

In addition, conference attendees voted for the People’s Choice Award. Nominees were selected by Iowa Tourism Office staff to recognize partners going above and beyond with projects that can serve as inspiration to others that didn’t fit neatly into any of the award categories.

The complete list of 2026 Iowa Tourism Awards recipients:

Outstanding Marketing Collaboration: Second State Brewing Co., Cedar Falls Tourism and Gateway River Park

Recognizes exceptional collaborations between destination marketing organizations, local businesses and/or other industry partners that result in a strategic and impactful marketing campaign or project.

Innovation in Marketing: Catch Des Moines

Recognizes a destination marketing organization or tourism business that has demonstrated innovation and creativity in marketing.

Outstanding Niche Marketing: Greater Burlington Convention & Visitors Bureau

Recognizes outstanding tourism campaigns by a destination marketing organization or tourism business that effectively targets a specific, well-defined audience.

Outstanding Marketing Campaign (marketing budget less than $50,000)

The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand, Des Moines

Outstanding Marketing Campaign (marketing budget greater than $50,000)

Blank Park Zoo, Des Moines

Champion of Iowa Tourism: Max Leonida and Paola Maria Savoia — Astarox Productions, Oskaloosa

Recognizes an individual or organization not traditionally part of the tourism industry that nevertheless made an extraordinary contribution to the Iowa tourism industry in the last year.

Iowa Tourism Legacy Award (three winners): Josh Dansdill, Northeast Iowa RC&D; Larry Obermeyer, Sioux City Railroad Museum and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center; Bob and Ruth Kehl, Elite Casino Resorts

Presented to an individual or individuals who have worked in the tourism industry for a minimum of 10 years and whose contributions significantly and measurably impacted tourism in Iowa.

People’s Choice Award: Reiman Gardens, Ames

2026 Geode Awards

Seven tourism organizations were also honored with “You Rock” Geode Awards. For the second year, the Iowa Tourism Office recognized tourism organizations or businesses for going above and beyond and providing an example of excellence to their peers or other industry partners. These organizations or professionals have demonstrated dedication, creativity and positivity in their actions and have changed their destination for the positive.

The 2026 Geode winners:

The Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption, West Bend Promoting Appanoose & Centerville Together (PACT) Think Iowa City Madison County Tourism Pottawattamie County Conservation Meet in Marshalltown Reiman Gardens, Ames