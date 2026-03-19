Highway 75 Construction Outlook for 2026

Construction will resume this week for the final year of the Highway 75 redesign in Sioux Center.

This will be the fourth year of construction in Sioux Center, rebuilding 2.5 miles of the highway with two lanes of traffic in each direction, center turn lanes, medians, and sidewalks – focused on safety, function, and showcasing Sioux Center’s character. This is a joint project with the Iowa Department of Transportation and the City of Sioux Center.

“The feedback we’ve received on the completed portions of Highway 75 has been overwhelmingly positive, and that makes us even more excited to see this project completed,” said Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein. “The community has been very patient throughout construction.”

This year, Highway 75 construction will be focused from 5th St. N (near Central Park) to about 12th St. N, just south of the McDonalds intersection. Crews will install new water mains, sewer and storm sewer, remove old pavement, and grade and pave the roadway. New driveways, sidewalks, and landscaping will be added. Crews will also complete medians and landscaping downtown.

Crews will begin work this week to replace water and sewer mains behind the curbs, allowing the highway to remain open for traffic during this first portion of construction. The first full closure is anticipated around late May, from 5th St. N to 7th St. N, and including one block of 7th St. NE east. From that time through the fall, segments of Highway 75 from 5th St. N to 12th St. N will be fully closed to traffic. All timelines are weather dependent.

Monthly construction update meetings at the library will start April 8 at 11 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month during construction. For more information, visit www.siouxcenter.org/highway75 or call (712) 722-0761. To receive project updates by email or text, visit www.siouxcenter.org/alerts.

Additional info: The Iowa DOT is planning an additional project just north of this one in future years. That project will include replacing the roadway from 12th St. N in Sioux Center (the McDonalds intersection) to Highway 18. The DOT is allowing the City to partner on the portion within City limits to include a similar design to the rest of Highway 75 in Sioux Center. They anticipate starting with the north end near Highway 18 in 2028 and working on the Sioux Center portion in 2029.