Physicians Vein Clinics + Lazaderm Announces ReGrand Opening Celebration in Sioux City

Sioux City, IA — April 9, 2026 — Physicians Vein Clinics + Lazaderm is proud to invite the community to its ReGrand Opening Celebration on Thursday, April 9 from 3:00–5:00 PM. This special in-person event marks an exciting new chapter for the clinic, showcasing its newly expanded and refreshed space while celebrating continued growth in the Sioux City community.

Guests are invited to enjoy an afternoon of beauty, wellness, and connection, complete with exclusive offers, refreshments, and interactive experiences designed to help attendees look and feel their best this spring.

Event Highlights

Attendees can look forward to:

A ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Sioux City Chamber

in partnership with the Sioux City Chamber Guided clinic tours featuring the expanded space and new additions to the vein clinic

featuring the expanded space and new additions to the vein clinic The opportunity to meet the expert team behind leading skincare and vein treatments

behind leading skincare and vein treatments Snacks and beverages while mingling with staff and guests

while mingling with staff and guests Exciting giveaways throughout the event

Exclusive Event Specials

Available for one day only:

Purchase MOXI or BBL and receive 50% off a Hydrafacial

Buy a Signature Hydrafacial and enjoy a complimentary upgrade to Deluxe

20% off all skincare products

20 units of Botox for $199

Whether guests are exploring advanced skincare treatments, seeking vein care solutions, or simply looking for a refreshing spring outing, this event offers the perfect opportunity to experience everything Physicians Vein Clinics + Lazaderm has to offer.

About Physicians Vein Clinics + Lazaderm

Physicians Vein Clinics + Lazaderm first expanded to Sioux City in 2011. This past winter, the clinic grew into the adjacent space, allowing it to remain in its convenient location while significantly enhancing its offerings. The expansion supports increased appointment availability, more personalized care, and an elevated patient experience.

The team remains dedicated to helping every patient look and feel their best and is deeply grateful for the continued trust and support from the Sioux City community.