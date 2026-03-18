Museum Presents Lunchtime History Program

Every city has its share of scandals, and Sioux City is no exception. Some of its most eyebrow-raising episodes still spark curiosity more than a century later.

The Sioux City Public Museum will revisit these fascinating stories during History at High Noon: Infamous Sioux City Scandals of the 20th Century, presented by Russ Gifford on Thursday, March 19 at 12:05 p.m.

This engaging program will explore major scandals that captured headlines throughout the 20th century, with a brief look at notable controversies from earlier years. From the 1910s to the 1990s, attendees will examine the events that shaped public perception and stirred community debate. As the stories unfold, participants can decide for themselves: Were these truly scandals? Or simply part of a growing city’s turbulent evolution? The program also revisits the long-standing nickname, “Little Chicago,” and asks whether the label was deserved.

Not every scandal involved criminal wrongdoing. Some centered on ethical lapses or moral failings, while others resulted in courtroom verdicts and lasting consequences. One midcentury case proved especially explosive — bringing down three City Commissioners along with 19 other citizens. In this instance, the term “explosive” is quite literal.

History at High Noon is a popular lunchtime photo-based program series held on the third Thursday of each month at 12:05 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches to enjoy during these free presentations.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.