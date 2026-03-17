Southern Hills Mall Reinforces Role as Community Gathering Place with “Second Chance Spring Market”

Southern Hills Mall continues to strengthen its role as a true community gathering space with an upcoming purpose-driven activation that goes far beyond traditional retail. This spring, the center will host the Second Chance Spring Market, a community-driven fundraiser supporting the SHIP / Beyond the Bell after-school program.

Designed to bring people together around a shared cause, this limited-time pop-up transforms spring cleaning into meaningful community impact. Guests are invited to donate gently used items, shop the market, and support a program that has served local families for more than 25 years.

The activation comes at an important moment for the nonprofit, as some traditional funding sources have become more limited. Proceeds from the event will directly support Beyond the Bell programming, which provides safe, engaging after-school experiences for local students.

“This is what being a community mall is all about,” said Matt Pawlowski, General Manager of Southern Hills Mall. “The Second Chance Spring Market is about neighbors showing up for neighbors. We’re proud to provide a space where people can come together, give back, and support programs that truly make a difference for local families.”

While this marks Southern Hills Mall’s first collaboration with SHIP / Beyond the Bell, the concept builds on the center’s growing commitment to local partnerships and purpose-driven programming. The idea was inspired by previous nonprofit collaborations at the mall, reinforcing its role as a flexible platform for community initiatives.

Event Details

Second Chance Spring Market

A pop-up shopping experience with purpose.

Shopping Days & Times:

• Thursday & Friday, March 26–27 | 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

• Saturday, March 28 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location:

Space 524 (across from Bath & Body Works)

Primary Call to Action:

Shop, donate, and support local students.

Donation Drop-Off Opportunities:

Give your items a second life and make room for spring.

• March 10–12 | 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

• March 17–19 | 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Guests can expect a community market filled with gently used finds, all benefiting a meaningful local cause.

About the Partner

SHIP / Beyond the Bell Program

The Beyond the Bell program has supported Siouxland youth for more than two decades, providing structured after-school programming that helps students learn, grow, and thrive in a safe and supportive environment.

Learn more at: beyondthebell.us.com

About Southern Hills Mall

Southern Hills Mall is committed to serving as a dynamic community hub where shopping, local partnerships, and meaningful experiences intersect. By hosting events that bring people together and support local organizations, the center continues to evolve as a destination that delivers value far beyond retail.