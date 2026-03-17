D’Shawn Knowles Returns to Explorers

The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has signed D’Shawn Knowles to a contract for the 2026 season.

D’Shawn Knowles returns for his third season with Sioux City after joining the club in early August of 2024 for the stretch run to the playoffs.

In 2025 Knowles finished the season third for the X’s in runs scored with 62, third in RBI with 54, and he led the team with six triples.

The switch hitter would slash a line of .286/.388/.457 while blasting nine home runs and would steal 53 base–good for second on the club and second in the American Association, trailing teammate Austin Davis who had 60 stolen sacks.

His 53 stolen bases are the second highest single-season total in team history and comes in at 10th all-time for the X’s, and his 2025 stolen-base total comes in second to Davis with 68 career bags.

The native of New Providence, Bahamas, spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization, reaching AAA in 2024.

He also has experience on the international stage as a member of Team Great Britain during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The addition of the speedster Knowles brings the total number of players under contract for the Explorers and Manager Steve Montgomery to 21 for the 2026 season.