2026 Health & Mental Wellness Expo

Sioux City, IA — The 2026 Health and Mental Wellness Expo will be held on Tuesday, March 31st from 4:00 – 6:30 pm at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Join us in making a profound impact on health and mental wellness advocacy! We invite you to participate as a vendor at our upcoming Health & Mental Wellness EXPO – an event dedicated to promoting health and mental wellness and raising awareness about local resources. This EXPO will showcase a wide range of products, services, and resources aimed at supporting health and mental wellness practices. As a vendor, you will have the opportunity to engage with a compassionate community, share your knowledge, and contribute to a vital cause. Your participation will help make a real difference in advancing health and mental wellness awareness.

Vendor spots are available for $75, and the event will be free and open to the public. A concession stand will be on-site for food and beverages.