Le Mars Art Center Displays “Jane Schultz: An Artist’s Life”

Le Mars, IA — Jane Schultz spent decades capturing the beauty of everyday life in Le Mars through watercolor—quiet streets, familiar buildings, and the moments that make a place feel like home.

Jane Schultz: An Artist’s Life is our way of honoring that legacy and the generosity, curiosity, and creativity she shared with this community. We hope you’ll stop by, spend some time with her work, and celebrate a life devoted to art and place.