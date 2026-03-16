Free Screening Of Field of Dreams To Be Hosted By SC Art Center

Free Screening Of Field of Dreams To Be Hosted By SC Art...

The board of directors of the Sioux City International Film Festival announces a free-to-the-public screening of the 1989 movie classic, FIELD OF DREAMS, at the Sioux City Art Center, at 225 Nebraska St. on Weds., 4/8/26, at 6pm

Goodwill donations will be accepted, and reservations are recommended, as the Art Center’s lecture hall space holds just 130 patrons.

In FIELD OF DREAMS, farmer Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner), is inspired by a voice he can’t ignore, to pursue a dream he can hardly believe himself… that is, to build a baseball field in the middle of his Dyersville, Iowa cornfield, in hopes of attracting the ghosts of baseball legends from the 1919 Chicago ‘Black Sox’ scandal.

That includes Shoeless Joe Jackson (played by Ray Liotta).

Supported by his wife, Annie (Amy Madigan), Ray begins his quest of turning an ordinary cornfield into a place where dreams really do come true.

The FIELD OF DREAMS screening is in keeping with the Art Center’s 100th anniversary of the painting of “the Corn Room” mural, by Iowa native, Grant Wood.

To reserve your seats for the April 8 screening of the film, visit the Sioux City International Film Festival website and click “Tickets.”

Please go to: www.siouxcityfilmfest.org