Former Iowa Corn Growers leader sounds alarm about fertilizer prices

An eastern Iowa farmer who’s a past president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association says the price spike in fertilizer is out of control.

Lance Lillibridge raises cattle, corn, soybeans and alfalga in Benton County, near Vinton. “Jacking up prices of fertilizer 77% on product that’s actually in the states right now and in warehouses because of something that’s happened half a world away, that’s not right,” Lillibridge said during an interview with Brownfield Ag News. “Somebody needs to get he cuffs slapped on them for that one.”

Lillibridge ordered his fertilizer supply before the war in Iran broke out, but about 25% of farmers had not. “We’ve had a problem with fertilizer prices for quite some time now and it hasn’t been dealt with and now that we have a situation, a geopolitical situation it has completely amplified that and it has gone competely out of control,” Lillibridge. “Eventually it is going to hurt everyone down the road if we don’t get this fixed quickly.”

On Friday the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture said the White House is looking at “every potential avenue” to lower fertilizer prices and she’s talking with congress about “additional funds” for U.S. farmers. According to the American Farm Bureau, 49% of the global supply of nitrogen and 30% of ammonia comes from the Persian Gulf.