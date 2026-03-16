Explorers Hire New General Manager

The Sioux City Explorers have named Siouxland native Travis Lee as the club’s new Vice-President and General Manager.

Lee replaces Tom Backemeyer who has left the organization for another opportunity within professional baseball.

The team has also named Emily Trucke as the team’s Director of Sales and Marketing, completing the offseason front-office shuffle.

Travis Lee brings complete sales and marketing experience with a background that includes sports media and business marketing over his professional career.

Lee takes the reign of the day-to-day front office operations after spending the part of the last year with AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions, known locally as CBS/FOX Siouxland.

Prior to working with CBS/FOX Siouxland, Lee was the Assistant General Manager/Director of Sales for the Sioux City Convention Center in Sioux City from April 2024 to October 2025.

Lee spent parts of 13 years as the General Manager of Coyote Sports Properties (Learfield) at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota.

He also served another three years as the Director of Athletic Marketing and Promotions for the University of South Dakota Athletics Department.

Emily Trucke has been with the Explorers since 2023, beginning her first season as part of the club’s summer intern team.

The last two seasons she has been the Manager of Promotions and Fan Experience for the X’s and will move into the new role as Director of Sales and Marketing for the 2026 season.

The Explorers are set to open their 33rd season in Siouxland on the road on Friday night, May 15, against the Chicago Dogs.

The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22, against the Lincoln Saltdogs.