Community Litter Cleanup: Litter Dash 2026

The City of Sioux City invites residents, businesses, schools, and community groups to coordinate a team for the Sioux City Litter Dash, a litter cleanup aimed to help beautify our community and reduce the impact of litter on our environment. Working together with the community, these efforts will have a visible, positive impact on our community. Litter negatively impacts our environment, the aesthetic appeal of our community, and even economic development. By volunteering for this event, you send a strong anti-litter message and will receive recognition for your commitment to improve our community.

Teams of 10+ volunteers will designate a team captain and complete the registration form available at sioux-city.org/litterdash. Teams will join others at noon on Friday, April 17 for a complimentary lunch and volunteer rally at Cone Park Lodge where teams will receive collection materials, including gloves and bags. Following lunch, each group will go to their assigned location.

Early pick-up for collection materials will be available at City Hall, 4th Floor Environmental Office starting Monday, April 13 for teams that can’t make the volunteer rally and lunch on the scheduled event day.

In case of inclement weather on Friday, April 17, your team captain will be notified to come and have lunch and pick up collection materials. Litter Dash collection will be rescheduled to the following week on the day and time of your choosing.

More details can be found at sioux-city.org/litterdash. Registration will be open from March 16 to April 10. Please email Arah Montagne at amontagne@sioux-city.org or call 712-279-6222 with questions.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome. All participants will be required to sign a liability waiver prior to the event; volunteers under the age of 18 will need to submit a waiver signed by a parent/guardian. A link to complete an online waiver of liability is available through the event web page.

We look forward to working with the community towards a better Sioux City on Friday, April 17!