Marquette celebrates as casino moves from boat to land

There was a grand opening celebration in Marquette on March 13th as the casino there moved from water to land.

The Casino Queen in Marquette was purchased last year by Bally’s and they announced they would moved the casino from the riverboat to a new $26 million 31,000 square foot building on land. The casino had been the smallest in the state and was on the Mississippi River more than 30 years.

There are now just two Iowa casinos left on the water, the Ameristar in Council Bluffs, and the Lakeside Casino in Osceola is on a moored barge. Ameristar plans to move to land sometime this year. The event is set to start at 5 p.m.