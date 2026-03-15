Home Siouxland Business News “Art Grows Here” Event to be held at Sioux City Art Center

“Art Grows Here” Event to be held at Sioux City Art Center

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Sioux City, IA — On Saturday, March 21, at 11:00 am the Sioux City Art Center will host their “Art Grows Here” event.  Tickets are $5 per person.  Two and under are free.

Join us for Art Grows Here, a relaxed, creative morning designed especially for families and young artists to discover how art begins with the world around us – our homes, our land, and the stories we carry with us. Inspired by the rhythms of farm and prairie life, this hands-on event invites children to explore, make, and imagine through art activities rooted in nature and everyday experience.

Kids can create farm-themed artwork, take part in a playful scavenger hunt through the galleries, plant seeds to take home and nurture, and gather for a lunch together. It’s a welcoming atmosphere where curiosity leads and creativity grows.

Farm and prairie inspired attire is encouraged.

(Children aged 2 and under are free, and they must be registered in advance. After registering other guests, please call the Art Center at 712-279-6272 and add children 2 or under.)

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