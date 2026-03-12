Swimming Lesson Sponsors Needed

The Parks and Recreation Department will discontinue the Free Swim Pass Program effective immediately. The program had been supported through federal funding provided by the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Recent changes to the federal requirements have made it necessary to discontinue the program.

The Parks and Recreation Department recognizes the Free Swim Pass program has been valued by many members of the community. Over the years, the program has provided hundreds of eligible low-income residents, especially youth and families, with access to public swimming facilities at no cost. The Department will remain committed to providing safe and accessible recreational opportunities for residents.

The Learn to Swim Program was also supported through CDBG funding, allowing those who qualified for financial assistance to participate at no cost. Parks and Recreation staff understand the importance of learning to swim, as it is a critical life skill that reduces the risk of drowning and helps individuals learn how to respond safely in dangerous water situations.

The Parks and Recreation Department’s Learn to Swim program provides safe, age-appropriate aquatic education for children in our community. To ensure these opportunities remain available at no charge to eligible low-income families, the Department is seeking sponsors to fund swim scholarships to cover participant fees for those who qualify. Sponsorship support will ensure that every child, regardless of financial circumstances, has access to developing life-saving swimming skills.

Why Sponsoring Swimming Programs Matters

• Supports families who are unable to afford swimming instruction.

• Expands access to life-saving water safety skills.

• Strengthens community partnerships.

Various sponsorship levels are available. Organizations or individuals interested in supporting this program and obtaining a sponsorship packet may contact Recreation Superintendent Justin Atlas by email or by phone at 712-224-6483.

The Parks and Recreation Department appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support as it works to ensure programs and services remain accessible to residents.