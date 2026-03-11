Puzzle Madness: The 500-Piece Race at Oscar Carl Vineyard

Think your squad has the fastest hands in the valley? Put your skills to the test at the 1st Annual Puzzle Madness Tournament!

On Sunday, March 15th, Oscar Carl Vineyard is trading the basketball court for the puzzle board. We’ve selected a fun, high-energy 500-Piece Puzzle for our first-ever tournament. The catch? You won’t know what you’re building until the whistle blows!

The Game Plan:

The Mystery: The puzzle box remains hidden until the timer starts. No peeking!

The puzzle box remains hidden until the timer starts. No peeking! The Clock: Your squad has 2 hours to complete the puzzle.

Your squad has to complete the puzzle. The Prize: The first team to finish (or the team with the fewest pieces left at the buzzer) wins $100 CASH on the spot!

The first team to finish (or the team with the fewest pieces left at the buzzer) wins on the spot! The Takeaway: Every team gets to keep their tournament puzzle to take home.

Tournament Details:

When: Sunday, March 15th

Sunday, March 15th Where: The Vineyard View at Oscar Carl Vineyard

The Vineyard View at Oscar Carl Vineyard Tickets: $25 per Squad (Only one ticket needed per team!)

The Rules of the “Court”:

Bring Your Own Squad: Form a duo or a full “starting lineup”—team size is up to you!

Form a duo or a full “starting lineup”—team size is up to you! Sip & Piece: Our Vineyard View bar will be open! Grab a glass of your favorite Oscar Carl wine to fuel your strategy.

Our Vineyard View bar will be open! Grab a glass of your favorite Oscar Carl wine to fuel your strategy. The Finish Line: To win, your puzzle must be completely flat and interlocked. First one to shout “CHEERS!” gets the glory.

Space in the Vineyard View is limited—reserve your team’s table today! Click here to get your team ticket!