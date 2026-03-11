2026 Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will host the 35th annual Faces of Siouxland on Sunday, March 29, at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street, from Noon to 4 p.m. The free family-friendly event brings the community together to enjoy the many cultures that make up Sioux City through food, dance, music, art, and community connections. More than 60 vendors will participate, including small businesses, artists, and nonprofit organizations serving the Siouxland area.

Thanks to a micro-grant from the Gilchrist Foundation, this year’s event will highlight an expanded celebration of the arts, including family activities, hands-on art experiences, and prize opportunities.

Guests can enjoy a variety of cultural foods including Mexican foods, specialties and desserts, soul food favorites, and Indian tacos, to name a few. Performances throughout the day will include The White Eagle Club Dancers from the Omaha Nation Public School (Umoⁿhoⁿ Nation), The Pho Mon Temple Dancers, Ballet Folklórico Estrellas de Jalisco performing traditional Mexican and Latin American dance, and Soten Taiko, Iowa’s only Japanese taiko drumming group from Des Moines. Local artist Jonas Lynch will also present live painting during the event.

A few of the community organizations participating this year include Safe Place, Unity in Action, Girls Inc., Alzheimer’s Association, Mary J. Treglia Community House, and Mid-Step Services.

Faces of Siouxland is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the cultures and community spirit that make Sioux City unique.