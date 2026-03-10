Northwest Iowa Community College Awarded $1 Million State Grant for Rock Rapids Regional Center and Career Academy

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education today announced that four Iowa community colleges have been awarded nearly $4 million in competitive grants through the state’s Career Academy Incentive Fund (CAIF) to empower more students with pathways to postsecondary success. Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) was one of these colleges and has been awarded $1 million to support the development of a new Regional Center in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to house four academic pathways, called “Career Academies.”

“The Career Academy Incentive Fund is an innovative program tailored to regional workforce needs, providing high school students with opportunities to gain valuable experience, connect with local employers and earn industry credentials and college credit,” Gov. Reynolds said. “I commend this year’s awardees for their dedication and leadership in expanding opportunities so more Iowa students have the opportunity to prepare for high-demand careers.”

Career academies provide high school students the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials, gain college credit, and participate in hands-on learning while exploring high-demand career fields. These academies play an important role in expanding access toCareer and Technical Education (CTE) and helping meet Iowa’s growing workforce needs.

With support from the CAIF grant, the Rock Rapids Regional Center will offer career

academy pathways each with one or more industry recognized credentials in:

• Agriculture: OSHA 10-Hour and Iowa Pesticide Applicator License

• Business: Microsoft Office Specialist

• Education: Child Abuse Mandatory Reporter and State of Iowa Paraeducator

Certification

• Healthcare: Child Abuse Mandatory Reporter, Dependent Adult Abuse Mandatory

Reporter, Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT),

First Aid Certification, CPR Certification, and Registered Pharmacy Technician (RPhT)

Certification

Northwest Iowa Community College moved forward with the grant proposal for the Rock

Rapids Regional Center following extensive collaboration with business and industry

partners, analysis of regional labor market data, advisory committee input, and demonstrated student interest. Education and Healthcare pathways were selected due to sustained workforce demand across the region. Business was identified based on the strong presence of banking, finance, and accounting careers in Lyon County and the proximity to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a regional banking hub. Agriculture was chosen in response to strong support from local industry leaders seeking expanded access to hands-on technical training in ag-related fields.

NCC has worked closely with partnering school districts — including Central Lyon, George-

Little Rock, Sibley-Ocheyedan, and West Lyon — to complete Memorandums of Understanding and align programming with regional needs. College leaders have also

engaged Lyon County business and industry partners to help guide planning for the new

center.

“We are very grateful to Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education for their continued investment in career and technical education,” said Dr. John Hartog, President of Northwest Iowa Community College. “This support allows us to strengthen partnerships with our local schools and industry leaders while expanding hands-on learning opportunities for students across rural northwest Iowa. We are opening doors of opportunity and helping students build the skills they need for successful futures close to home.”

The Rock Rapids Regional Center is expected to begin offering Career Academy coursework in fall 2027, with construction completion and full implementation anticipated in 2028. Final site details will be shared as the project continues to move forward. In addition to Career Academy programming, the facility is designed to provide future flexible space for potential adult education instruction, emergency services training, and non-credit workforce training through regional industry partnerships.

The new location builds on the success of NCC’s Sheldon Career Academy and the Sioux

Center Regional Center, which is currently in the final stages of construction and already

serving just over 600 dual-enrolled high school students, adult learners, private college

partners, and workforce training participants. Together with the Marcus Regional Center

scheduled to open in fall 2027, these sites reflect NCC’s long-term commitment to expanding access to hands-on career pathways across rural northwest Iowa.

Regional Centers are designed to reduce geographic and financial barriers for students by

bringing college opportunities closer to home. By beginning college-level coursework in high school, families may save up to $8,000 in tuition if students continue at NCC or transfer to a 4-year college or university. The Rock Rapids Regional Center will help students earn valuable credentials, explore career pathways, and build momentum toward high-demand careers that offer family-sustaining wages.