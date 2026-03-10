Bridge to Bright Futures: A Free, Two Event Series Held by Crittenton Center

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, strengthening families, and reminding communities that protecting children is everyone’s responsibility. At Crittenton Center, we believe that prevention begins with connection—and that’s exactly what our annual Bridge to Bright Futures event series is all about.

Now in its fourth year, Bridge to Bright Futures invites the Siouxland community to come together for two meaningful (and fun!) events designed to support families, celebrate children, and build brighter futures for our community’s youth.

Breakfast by the Bridge

Friday, April 24 | 7:00–9:00 AM

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City – 3rd Street Parking Lot

We’ll kick things off Friday morning with our Breakfast by the Bridge, a free community breakfast designed to bring people together in support of child abuse prevention and family wellbeing.

You can find us in the 3rd Street parking lot, or along the street, of the Hard Rock Hotel—just look for the Crittenton Center team (and Critter, of course!) and the breakfast setup.

This year’s event will feature Chopper Scott, who will be broadcasting live with Powell Broadcasting.

We’ll be serving free breakfast to anyone who stops by, so whether you’re heading to work, dropping kids off at school, or simply in the area, we invite you to swing by, grab breakfast, and learn more about how our community can support children and families.

While breakfast is free, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support our Street Outreach Program Drive. These donations help our outreach team provide essential supplies to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and instability in the Siouxland area.

Siouxland Digs Kids

Saturday, April 25 | 12:00–2:00 PM

Riverside Park – Near the Pool

The celebration continues on Saturday with one of the community’s favorite family events: Siouxland Digs Kids. Families should head to Riverside Park near the pool area, where the fun will be happening.

This free event is packed with activities designed for children and families to enjoy together, including:

The famous “Dig” — where kids scoop from a sand pit and sift through to see if they’ve uncovered a prize token

Prizes and games

Face painting

Balloon animals

Bounce houses and obstacle courses

A fire truck visit

Delicious food from Daga’s Food Truck

And even more family-friendly excitement

Admission is completely free for families, because we believe every child deserves opportunities for fun, connection, and joyful community experiences.

Just like with our Breakfast by the Bridge event- we encourage folks to bring a non-perishable food item or supplies for our Street Outreach Program. By bringing an item, you will have a chance to win some great prizes such as gift cards to local Siouxland Hotspots, or a magnetic portable Bluetooth speaker.

Why It Matters

Events like Bridge to Bright Futures help spark conversations about the importance of safe, supportive environments for children. They also highlight the resources and partnerships that make prevention possible.

At Crittenton Center, we know that when communities come together—whether over breakfast, through play, or by supporting outreach efforts—we take important steps toward ensuring every child has the opportunity to grow up safe, supported, and thriving.

We hope you’ll join us this April as we celebrate children, strengthen families, and work together to build brighter futures for Siouxland.

