Briar Cliff University Announces Football Coaching Transition; Nathan Koziol Named Head Coach

(Sioux City, Iowa – March 9, 2026) Briar Cliff University Athletics has announced that

Nathan Koziol has been named the next Head Football Coach for the Chargers,

following the transition of Shane LaDage, who recently stepped down after five seasons

leading the program.

Koziol previously served as Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator and has

been a key member of the Charger coaching staff since joining the program. In his role,

he has overseen the defensive unit while playing an integral part in recruiting, player

development, and establishing the culture that has helped move Briar Cliff football

forward in recent seasons.

“We are excited to name Nathan Koziol as the next leader of our football program,” said

Dan McDermott, Athletic Director at Briar Cliff. “Nathan understands the values of Briar

Cliff University and the expectations of Charger football. He has built strong

relationships with our student-athletes, staff, and faculty, and we are confident in his

ability to continue developing a program that competes at a high level while

representing our University with pride.”

A native of Lodi, Wisconsin, Koziol brings extensive collegiate playing and coaching

experience to the role. He played football at both Bemidji State University and Loras

College, where he earned his undergraduate degree in sport management. Koziol also

holds a master’s degree in management from Minot State University.

Before joining Briar Cliff, Koziol gained valuable coaching experience at several

collegiate programs. He previously served on the coaching staff at Minot State

University, where he coached tight ends before transitioning to defensive backs. He

also coached defensive backs and special teams at Loras College, contributing to

player development and recruiting efforts at each stop.

Koziol steps into the role following the tenure of Shane LaDage, who concluded his fifth

season as Head Football Coach. During his time leading the Chargers, LaDage guided

the program to a winning season in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2025. The

program also experienced strong success beyond the field. The Chargers earned the

National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Athlete Team Award in both

2024 and 2025, reflecting the team’s commitment to academic achievement and

community engagement.

LaDage will be transitioning to Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City, where he

will serve as Head Football Coach.

“We are grateful to Coach LaDage for the leadership and passion he brought to our

football program and to the Briar Cliff community,” said Dan McDermott, Athletic

Director at Briar Cliff. “He has invested greatly in the lives of our student-athletes and

helped build momentum for the program. We wish Shane and his family the very best

as he begins this next chapter at Dakota Valley High School.”

Shane LaDage congratulated Nathan Koziol on his selection as the next Head Football

Coach at Briar Cliff University. LaDage shared that Koziol has been a trusted colleague

and key leader alongside him at both Minot State University and Briar Cliff, where the

two worked together for more than eight seasons.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead the Briar Cliff football program and grateful to

the university’s administration and athletic leadership for the trust they have placed in

me to guide this program,” said Nathan Koziol. “I am also thankful for the mentorship

and leadership of Coach Shane LaDage during our time working together. Our coaching

staff and student-athletes are committed to building on the progress we have made

while continuing to develop young men of character who represent Briar Cliff University

with pride.”

Following a winning season this past year, Briar Cliff Athletics looks forward to building

on the momentum of the program and continuing to develop a culture of excellence

under Koziol’s leadership