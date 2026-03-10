Briar Cliff University Announces Football Coaching Transition; Nathan Koziol Named Head Coach

(Sioux City, Iowa – March 9, 2026) Briar Cliff University Athletics has announced that
Nathan Koziol has been named the next Head Football Coach for the Chargers,
following the transition of Shane LaDage, who recently stepped down after five seasons
leading the program.
Koziol previously served as Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator and has
been a key member of the Charger coaching staff since joining the program. In his role,
he has overseen the defensive unit while playing an integral part in recruiting, player
development, and establishing the culture that has helped move Briar Cliff football
forward in recent seasons.
“We are excited to name Nathan Koziol as the next leader of our football program,” said
Dan McDermott, Athletic Director at Briar Cliff. “Nathan understands the values of Briar
Cliff University and the expectations of Charger football. He has built strong
relationships with our student-athletes, staff, and faculty, and we are confident in his
ability to continue developing a program that competes at a high level while
representing our University with pride.”
A native of Lodi, Wisconsin, Koziol brings extensive collegiate playing and coaching
experience to the role. He played football at both Bemidji State University and Loras
College, where he earned his undergraduate degree in sport management. Koziol also
holds a master’s degree in management from Minot State University.
Before joining Briar Cliff, Koziol gained valuable coaching experience at several
collegiate programs. He previously served on the coaching staff at Minot State
University, where he coached tight ends before transitioning to defensive backs. He
also coached defensive backs and special teams at Loras College, contributing to
player development and recruiting efforts at each stop.
Koziol steps into the role following the tenure of Shane LaDage, who concluded his fifth
season as Head Football Coach. During his time leading the Chargers, LaDage guided
the program to a winning season in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2025. The
program also experienced strong success beyond the field. The Chargers earned the
National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Athlete Team Award in both
2024 and 2025, reflecting the team’s commitment to academic achievement and
community engagement.
LaDage will be transitioning to Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City, where he
will serve as Head Football Coach.
“We are grateful to Coach LaDage for the leadership and passion he brought to our
football program and to the Briar Cliff community,” said Dan McDermott, Athletic
Director at Briar Cliff. “He has invested greatly in the lives of our student-athletes and
helped build momentum for the program. We wish Shane and his family the very best
as he begins this next chapter at Dakota Valley High School.”
Shane LaDage congratulated Nathan Koziol on his selection as the next Head Football
Coach at Briar Cliff University. LaDage shared that Koziol has been a trusted colleague
and key leader alongside him at both Minot State University and Briar Cliff, where the
two worked together for more than eight seasons.
“I am honored for the opportunity to lead the Briar Cliff football program and grateful to
the university’s administration and athletic leadership for the trust they have placed in
me to guide this program,” said Nathan Koziol. “I am also thankful for the mentorship
and leadership of Coach Shane LaDage during our time working together. Our coaching
staff and student-athletes are committed to building on the progress we have made
while continuing to develop young men of character who represent Briar Cliff University
with pride.”
Following a winning season this past year, Briar Cliff Athletics looks forward to building
on the momentum of the program and continuing to develop a culture of excellence
under Koziol’s leadership