Plans for Habitat for Humanity Houses for Spencer flood victims

The Northwest Iowa Corridor Habitat for Humanity has purchased two lots in Spencer that had been vacant for over 50 years.

The property is near an old auditorium and the Spencer Community School Board has approved the sale. Joe Bjornstad is Executive Director for the Habitat for Humanity chapter that serves Clay and Dickinson Counties. “The lots are in a perfect situation,” Bjornstad says, “tons of amenities around downtown and then close to walking distance between the high school and middle school.”

The group plans to build two homes for families impacted by the massive flooding that hit Spencer in the summer of 2024. Bjornstad says they anticipate receiving $200,000 from Home Depot, which is awarding grants to areas recovering from forgotten disasters. Bjornstad said they’ll use the traditional Habitat model for the homes to be built on the site.

“We’ll get volunteer groups out — businesses, school kids, churches whatever we can do or however many people we can get out there,” Bjornstad said, “and having them volunteering then see people drive by and say: ‘Maybe I’d like to volunteer.’”

Both homes will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Northwest Iowa Corridor Habitat for Humanity is ctively looking for applicants who’d commit to at least 360 hours of sweat equity by helping build their future home. They’d be able to buy the home at a significantly reduced interest rate on their mortgage.