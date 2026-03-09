Museum Continues Declaration Book Club

The Sioux City Public Museum will continue the study of the Declaration of Independence with the Declaration Book Club, a reading group designed to bring people together to read, discuss, and reflect on the Declaration of Independence – one of the most influential documents in American history.

The third and final meeting of the Declaration Book Club will take place on Sunday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. The program invites participants of all backgrounds to engage deeply with the text of the Declaration, examining its language, historical context, and continuing relevance in civic life today. Participants are invited to join even if they were unable to attend the previous meetings.

Designed by Monticello, the Declaration Book Club emphasizes close reading, thoughtful discussion, and shared inquiry. Participants will explore not only what the Declaration says, but how its ideas have been understood, challenged, and reinterpreted over time.

This meeting will focus on the ongoing legacy of the Declaration of Independence. “The legacies of the Declaration of Independence have never been confined to our own borders—the “self-evident” truths at the center of our founding documents are, as Abraham Lincoln wrote in 1859, “the definitions and axioms of free society.” From the Haitian Revolution to India’s movement for independence, Jefferson’s momentous Declaration has embedded itself at the heart of democratic movements across time and space.”

– “What Makes Us American” by Auriana Woods

This meeting will be moderated by West High history teacher Rachelle Barnum. Declaration Book Club is free to attend, and registration is highly recommended through the Museum’s webpage at SiouxCityMuseum.org. All reading materials are available online.

