Sparklight Launches Mobile Service with Limited-Time Offer of One Free Unlimited Line for 12 Months

As reliable mobile connectivity becomes increasingly essential for education, work, healthcare access and everyday life, Sparklight, a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 1 million customers across 24 states, has introduced Sparklight Mobile, expanding affordable wireless options for customers and reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing reliable, easy-to-use connectivity solutions.

Sparklight Mobile is a no-contract prepaid wireless service available exclusively to Sparklight internet customers. The service offers unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage and straightforward pricing, with plans starting at $15 per month when bundled with Sparklight home internet service.

As part of a limited-time promotional offer, eligible new and existing customers can receive one unlimited mobile line at no cost for 12 months. After the 12-month promotional period, standard unlimited plan pricing applies. A one-time SIM activation fee and taxes may apply.

As of March 2, 2026, Sparklight Mobile is available in all Sparklight service areas.

“In today’s world, staying connected at home and on the go is essential,” said Tony Mokry, Senior Vice President of Residential Services at Sparklight. “Sparklight Mobile gives customers a dependable mobile option that delivers the flexibility, reliability and value they expect from a provider they already know and trust. By offering a free unlimited line for a full year, we’re making it even easier for customers to experience the benefits of bundled connectivity.”

Simple Plans, Straightforward Pricing

Sparklight Mobile includes:

1 GB of data for $15 per month

5 GB of data for $25 per month

Unlimited data for $30 per month

All plans include unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage, no contracts, no credit checks and no in-store activation. Customers can keep their existing mobile number when switching.

Added Protection with Mobile Device Care

To complement its new mobile offering, Sparklight also provides optional Mobile Device Care for customers who bring their own devices to the network. Mobile Device Care includes coverage for accidental damage and post-warranty malfunctions, including:

Cracked screen repair

Accidental damage

Operational failure

Battery replacement

In addition to repair coverage, the service provides access to technical support for enrolled devices. Mobile Device Care is available for $5, $9 or $11 per month, depending on the device.

A Natural Extension of Sparklight’s Connectivity Mission

The launch of Sparklight Mobile marks a meaningful step forward in Sparklight’s mission to provide seamless, reliable connectivity solutions to the communities it serves. By combining home internet and mobile into one ecosystem, customers benefit from a simple, integrated experience built on the company’s long-standing service reputation.

“We’re thrilled to expand our offerings to include mobile service alongside our fiber-powered home internet,” Mokry said. “This launch gives customers a seamless way to stay connected wherever they are, and reinforces our commitment to innovation, reliability and always working for our customers.”

Learn More or Enroll

Customers can explore plans, review eligibility requirements, check device compatibility or get started at: www.sparklight.com/mobile.

For more information about Sparklight’s broader connectivity solutions, customers can visit:

www.sparklight.com/internet

www.sparklight.com/about