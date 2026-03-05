Hy-Vee Pharmacists Share Top Five Reminders for a Healthy and Safe Spring Break

West Des Moines, Iowa — Spring break is almost here, and many families are getting ready to travel. Hy-Vee pharmacists share their top five reminders to prepare for a healthy and safe spring break:

1) Get up to date on vaccines: Before you hit the road or board a plane, make sure you and your children are up to date on your vaccines. While vaccines are especially important for international travel, diseases can spread quickly in large groups of people no matter your destination. Hy-Vee pharmacies offer numerous vaccinations, which can be scheduled online.

2) Pack a few medical essentials: You don’t need to bring your entire medicine cabinet, but some basic medication in a toiletry bag could prove to be helpful in a pinch. Hy-Vee pharmacists suggest bringing items like acetaminophen, allergy medication, antacids, bandages and ibuprofen on your trip.

3) Bring along the hand sanitizer: Kids are always getting into messes, and that’s especially true during the excitement of a vacation. Make sure to pack plenty of hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, available at Hy-Vee pharmacies. Frequent hand washing with soap and water also helps protect you and your family from infection.

4) Protect your skin from the sun: If fun in the sun is on your spring break agenda, then sunscreen is a necessity. Hy-Vee pharmacists advise selecting waterproof sunscreen with SPF 50 or above to protect yourself from harmful ultraviolet rays.

5) Keep insects away: Bugs may still be buzzing around if you’re headed to a warm destination. Not only are insects a nuisance, but they can carry diseases as well. Hy-Vee pharmacists recommend protecting yourself with insect repellents. Be on the lookout for kid-friendly insect repellants for children who will be traveling.

To learn more, visit hy-vee.com.